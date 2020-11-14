FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.98 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

