FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.10. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

