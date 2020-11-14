Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

