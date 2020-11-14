GAN (GAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.94 on Friday. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33.

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

