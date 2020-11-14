GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price was down 9% on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.25. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GasLog Partners traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,183,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 711,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

