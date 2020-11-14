GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDI. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$39.91 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.19 and a twelve month high of C$40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $906.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.33.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.75, for a total transaction of C$37,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,167,305.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

