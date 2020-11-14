Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €87.50 ($102.94) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GXI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.44 ($105.22).

ETR GXI opened at €97.75 ($115.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €92.48 and its 200-day moving average is €88.36. Gerresheimer AG has a one year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a one year high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

