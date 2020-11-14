Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

