Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GVDBF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,017.96 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,270.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,935.69.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

