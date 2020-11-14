Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Head-To-Head Review

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Putnam Premier Income Trust and Gladstone Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Premier Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 5.30 $19.87 million $0.84 9.87

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Premier Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Premier Income Trust and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Premier Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -13.99% 10.76% 5.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Putnam Premier Income Trust and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Premier Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Putnam Premier Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Putnam Premier Income Trust has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Putnam Premier Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Putnam Premier Income Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government Bond Index. Putnam Premier Income Trust was formed on February 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

