GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 9 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, with a total value of £131.58 ($171.91).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81) per share, with a total value of £115.20 ($150.51).

On Thursday, September 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £121.60 ($158.87).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,407.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

