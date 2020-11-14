GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

