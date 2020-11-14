Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $17,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SPT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

