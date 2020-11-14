Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) (CVE:GSS) Shares Down 22.6%

Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) (CVE:GSS) shares were down 22.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 98,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 115,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.

About Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

