Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GECC. TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

