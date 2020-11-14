Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.