Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWLIF. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

