Gregg Piontek Acquires 15,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 366,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,327.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NR stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 146.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 101,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

