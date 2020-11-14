Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Grifols worth $65,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

