GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 312502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,595.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

