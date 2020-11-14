Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.