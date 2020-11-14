GSE Systems (GVP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

