Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2,864.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

