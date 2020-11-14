Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

See Also: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.