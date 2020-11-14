Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRVSF. Alliance Global Partners raised Harvest Health & Recreation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.65 to $2.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

