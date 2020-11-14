Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.10 ($30.71).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.02. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.