Head to Head Analysis: OP Bancorp (OPBK) & Its Rivals

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) is one of 314 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OP Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $70.21 million $16.76 million 6.68 OP Bancorp Competitors $1.42 billion $245.44 million 10.83

OP Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OP Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OP Bancorp Competitors 4817 10335 6944 464 2.14

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.28%. Given OP Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 20.84% 10.01% 1.15% OP Bancorp Competitors 18.05% 9.16% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. OP Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

