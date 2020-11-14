Head to Head Analysis: SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) versus Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and SunLink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare -0.28% 82.35% 1.79% SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86%

Risk & Volatility

Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and SunLink Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare $18.48 billion 0.18 -$232.00 million $2.68 11.62 SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.18 -$1.14 million N/A N/A

SunLink Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenet Healthcare and SunLink Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare 1 5 6 0 2.42 SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $30.62, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats SunLink Health Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical, off-campus emergency, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 65 hospitals, 24 surgical hospitals, and approximately 159 outpatient centers, as well as 260 ambulatory surgery, 39 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

