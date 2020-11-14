Head to Head Analysis: Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCMKTS:UMAM) vs. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCMKTS:UMAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and Umami Sustainable Seafood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies -11,050.81% -36.77% -30.50% Umami Sustainable Seafood N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AquaBounty Technologies and Umami Sustainable Seafood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Umami Sustainable Seafood 0 0 0 0 N/A

AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umami Sustainable Seafood has a beta of 113.3, suggesting that its stock price is 11,230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and Umami Sustainable Seafood’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies $190,000.00 667.86 -$13.23 million ($0.66) -5.98 Umami Sustainable Seafood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umami Sustainable Seafood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AquaBounty Technologies.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies beats Umami Sustainable Seafood on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Umami Sustainable Seafood Company Profile

Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc. engages in the fishing, farming, and sale of Bluefin Tuna for sushi and sashimi markets in Japan and internationally. It owns and operates Kali Tuna, an Atlantic Bluefin Tuna farming operation located in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Croatia; and Baja Aqua Farms, a Pacific Bluefin Tuna farming operation located in the Pacific Ocean off Baja California, Mexico. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

