Head-To-Head Comparison: Heritage Global (HGBL) versus The Competition

Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million $3.90 million 10.47 Heritage Global Competitors $2.65 billion $338.83 million 8.86

Heritage Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global Competitors 1622 6283 10763 497 2.53

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.78%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global’s rivals have a beta of 6.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Heritage Global Competitors -23.56% -56.85% -27.92%

Summary

Heritage Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

