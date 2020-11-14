Head-To-Head Comparison: Par Pacific (PARR) and The Competition

Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Par Pacific to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion $40.81 million 5.91 Par Pacific Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 6.91

Par Pacific’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Par Pacific and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific Competitors 2738 10025 13581 452 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Par Pacific’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.89% -11.40% -2.41% Par Pacific Competitors -98.10% 35.56% -1.16%

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific’s competitors have a beta of 2.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Par Pacific competitors beat Par Pacific on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

