Head-To-Head Contrast: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Monaker Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.74 billion 0.24 -$307.40 million $0.03 211.67 Monaker Group $440,000.00 70.84 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Monaker Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daseke.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke -1.28% 34.49% 1.87% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Daseke has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daseke and Monaker Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Summary

Daseke beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

