Head to Head Contrast: SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) versus Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM)

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SG Blocks and Foundation Building Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks $2.98 million 6.87 -$6.92 million N/A N/A Foundation Building Materials $2.15 billion 0.30 $40.24 million $0.97 15.63

Foundation Building Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SG Blocks.

Volatility & Risk

SG Blocks has a beta of -6.45, suggesting that its share price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foundation Building Materials has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of SG Blocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Foundation Building Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SG Blocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Foundation Building Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SG Blocks and Foundation Building Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Foundation Building Materials 2 1 3 1 2.43

Foundation Building Materials has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Foundation Building Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foundation Building Materials is more favorable than SG Blocks.

Profitability

This table compares SG Blocks and Foundation Building Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks -521.78% -47.82% -38.38% Foundation Building Materials 2.22% 10.74% 3.23%

Summary

Foundation Building Materials beats SG Blocks on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc. engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products. It serves its products to commercial, residential, and other specialty contractors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lone Star Fund IX (U.S.) L.P.

