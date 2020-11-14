Head-To-Head Review: American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) versus Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

1.7% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.1% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors -13.30% -3.12% -1.13% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and Q&K International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.11 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.08 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.51

American Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q&K International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Realty Investors and Q&K International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Q&K International Group beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc. acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 7 commercial properties comprising 5 office buildings and 2 retail properties; 9 residential apartment communities consisting of 1,489 units; and 49 residential apartment communities totaling 9,192 units. The company also owns or controls 2,346 acres of improved and unimproved land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.