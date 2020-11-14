Head to Head Survey: Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) vs. UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 4.90% 9.07% 0.68% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allianz and UMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $159.47 billion 0.59 $8.86 billion N/A N/A UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allianz and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 5 2 0 2.13 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Allianz has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allianz beats UMC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as multi-assets and alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the real estate sector, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

