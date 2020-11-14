Head-To-Head Survey: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadiz has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Cadiz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cadiz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Cadiz -7,255.47% N/A -33.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and Cadiz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.33 $224.54 million $1.47 30.41 Cadiz $440,000.00 803.78 -$29.53 million N/A N/A

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Essential Utilities and Cadiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Cadiz on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc. operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.