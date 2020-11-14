Head to Head Survey: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) versus ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree -7.36% -14.17% -2.34% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $772.73 million 0.23 $18.36 million N/A N/A ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.60 $38.89 million $1.39 8.68

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiptree and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Tiptree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

