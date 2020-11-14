Hecla Mining Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE HL opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

