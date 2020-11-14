Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

HLIO stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,015 shares of company stock valued at $214,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

