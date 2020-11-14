Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)’s (HEN3) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.09.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.