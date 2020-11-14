Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $2,056,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 172.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Hess stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

