Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 3,190,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,052,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Specifically, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $2,056,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 172.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

