Hessam Nadji Sells 9,500 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $328,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 970,453 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 367.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

