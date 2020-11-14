High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) vs. Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Head to Head Review

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

13.0% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of High Country Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cortland Bancorp and High Country Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A High Country Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Country Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. High Country Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and High Country Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.71 million 1.91 $7.28 million N/A N/A High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than High Country Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and High Country Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 21.61% 9.90% 0.99% High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats High Country Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans. The company offers credit and debit cards; and mobile banking, online, and merchant card services, as well as invests in notes receivables and real estate properties. It operates through main office in Salida, Colorado; and branch offices in Salida, Buena Vista, and Canon City, Colorado. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Salida, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.