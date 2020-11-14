HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HMS in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HMS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMSY. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.45 on Thursday. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in HMS by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

