HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado Sells 7,138 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $290,373.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HNI stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upped their target price on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HNI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HNI by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

