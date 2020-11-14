Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Financial Analysis

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 3 13 1 2.88 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus price target of $53.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 24.90% 41.37% 8.94% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Risk and Volatility

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Home Bistro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $37.27 billion 6.16 $8.92 billion $2.11 25.33 Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,281.44 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Home Bistro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

