Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives $167.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th.

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders bought 756,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,197 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

