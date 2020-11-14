Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Acquires 3,970 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,740.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,804.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HZN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Global stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 8.06% of Horizon Global worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

