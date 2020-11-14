Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1,055.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,450 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Houlihan Lokey worth $59,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $453,302. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

